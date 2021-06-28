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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1625 - James Hough - Report on the arrest of the attacker
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17 views • June 28, 2021
James was waiting in his car while his wife went into a CVS pharmacy to refill a prescription, when Bennett walked up and attempted to rob him. When James resisted, Bennett shot him twice in the torso and fled the scene. James was taken to the hospital, where he died.
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