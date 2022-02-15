US CREDIBILITY COLLAPSE: RUSSIAN TROOPS RETURNING AFTER EXERCISES...LIKE THEY SAID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
After weeks of breathlessly assuring us that Russia was about to attack Ukraine, Russian troops and military equipment are returning to their bases after exercises in Belarus and elsewhere. As they said they would do. What does this teach us about Beltway "Russia experts"? Also today, Canada's Trudeau goes full fascist and Russiagate bizarrely returns with a new US spook attack on ZeroHedge!