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Ontario: LT Governor acted Illegally Activating Emergency Measures Act.
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180 views • January 14, 2021
MIRROR: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KPfRedS6GpOF/
------CRITICAL Information for Business Owners and All Canadians-----
Did you know that in order to make a Declaration of Emergency in any province or territory in Canada, that certain “conditions” must be met first? This would make sense, otherwise…
------CRITICAL Information for Business Owners and All Canadians-----
Did you know that in order to make a Declaration of Emergency in any province or territory in Canada, that certain “conditions” must be met first? This would make sense, otherwise…
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