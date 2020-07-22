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OUR PREDICTION IS *NOW CONFIRMED TRUE(!)JOE BIDEN VP WILL BE SOMEONE YOU'VE LIKELY NEVER HEARD OF(!)
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29 views • July 22, 2020
This is a really interesting video indeed, especially who he thinks will be the eventual VP choice for Joe Biden.
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