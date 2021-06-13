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The Trueman Show #29 Dr Reiner Fuellmich
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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491 views • June 13, 2021
MIRRORED from Jorn Luka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJXCG3tXwj4
This is the 29th episode of The Trueman Show. This time with no one other than German/American lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner did a lot of big cases against big corrupt companies such as Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and Kuehne Nagel. Since the Corona narrative has been pushed, he and his colleagues also do a lot of international cases against governments worldwide for taking 'measures' against the spread of a so-called virus. We sat down in his office in Germany to talk about what he is up to at the moment, about the theory that the 'virus' escaped a lab, about the so called vaccines, about who is behind all this, what we can do to create a better future and way more.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19reiner fuellmich
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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