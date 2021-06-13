The Trueman Show #29 Dr Reiner Fuellmich

MIRRORED from Jorn LukaThis is the 29th episode of The Trueman Show. This time with no one other than German/American lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner did a lot of big cases against big corrupt companies such as Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and Kuehne Nagel. Since the Corona narrative has been pushed, he and his colleagues also do a lot of international cases against governments worldwide for taking 'measures' against the spread of a so-called virus. We sat down in his office in Germany to talk about what he is up to at the moment, about the theory that the 'virus' escaped a lab, about the so called vaccines, about who is behind all this, what we can do to create a better future and way more.