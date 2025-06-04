© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plandemic 2.0: The July 4th Bioterror Plot & Palantir’s Master Plan w/ Dr. David Martin
724 views • 12 hours ago
Is the next Plandemic already in motion? In this explosive interview, Dr. David Martin reveals chilling details behind a government “scenario” involving a bioterror attack set for July 4th, 2025—and the powerful role Palantir could play in managing the digital control grid that follows. From official simulations to predictive AI surveillance, this may be the blueprint for total societal lockdown. Watch now before it disappears.Show more
Join the FREE webinar about online privacy: https://jiii.io/cd18ga
Dr. David Martin's event: https://www.rejuven8summit.com
Visit https://TNUSA.com/seth or call CALL 1-800-958-1000
To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906
To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.
For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.
