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NutriMedical Report MonDec14th20 H2 JohnWalkowiakLEGALExpert_ohnWSping
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16 views • December 15, 2020
John Walkowiak Legal Expert Statutes NO Presidential Vaccine Authority NO FDA Authority, END Game Vaccines Horror TRUMP Take On Camera Today, Today mRNA Vaccine have Fatal Drugs Allowed FDA POTUS Authorized Shipment, Kill Seniors Military Health Professionals Goverment, TRUMP On Camera WIll Tak SHOTS OMGod, Dr Franci Boyle JD, NAZI Nuremberg Human Rights Violation by TOXIC Vaccines, Worldwide Doctors Health Experts talk Against Fake Protected vaccine rccipients, COVID19 Extreme Dangers Cytokine Storms Death Sterilty Cyborg Transformation, Depopulation Bioweapons,
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