Is it goodbye soon? Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8245

My darling, Cadbury, almost fell over on the way outside after feeding in
the laundry this morning. She is weak and more unsteady in her back legs.
Something ominous is accelerating within her. I am bracing myself to do what I
may have to do…
