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The David Knight Show (20November20 Full Show)
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85 views • November 20, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
— 00:04:16 World renowned pathologist & manufacturer of COVID test calls it all a fraud, says STOP ALL TESTING IMMEDIATELY
— 00:13:30 Fauci says vaccine effectiveness numbas are “incredible”, as in unbelievable. 90%, 92%, 94.5%, 95% WarpSpeed “arms race” inflated “results” in the past week. Fauci doubles down on vaccine fraud as Trump doesn’t fire him but continues to give him the White House podium.
— 00:31:05 Remdesivir, now trashed by WHO after Dr. Feces declared it “standard of care”. It’s a case study of Fauci & greedy, crooked BigPharma
— 00:55:12 Bill Gates, MIT, Moderna and the Luciferian connection
— 01:15:50 Gov Inslee, WA, follows Newsom’s lead & bans singing in church; meanwhile LA backs down on ludicrous “outbreak” charge against MacArthur’s church as it exposes the fraud of lockdown
— 01:27:21 Will Republicans finally do something about lockdown if Biden becomes President or will they just have show hearings?
— 01:36:41 Richard Procter, BathroomEconomics.com, joins. Will Trump use a Constitutional definition of Electoral College to win? And, now just a Dark Winter but a new Dark Ages if the bankers use COVID to confiscate wealth in the Great Reset
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
— 00:04:16 World renowned pathologist & manufacturer of COVID test calls it all a fraud, says STOP ALL TESTING IMMEDIATELY
— 00:13:30 Fauci says vaccine effectiveness numbas are “incredible”, as in unbelievable. 90%, 92%, 94.5%, 95% WarpSpeed “arms race” inflated “results” in the past week. Fauci doubles down on vaccine fraud as Trump doesn’t fire him but continues to give him the White House podium.
— 00:31:05 Remdesivir, now trashed by WHO after Dr. Feces declared it “standard of care”. It’s a case study of Fauci & greedy, crooked BigPharma
— 00:55:12 Bill Gates, MIT, Moderna and the Luciferian connection
— 01:15:50 Gov Inslee, WA, follows Newsom’s lead & bans singing in church; meanwhile LA backs down on ludicrous “outbreak” charge against MacArthur’s church as it exposes the fraud of lockdown
— 01:27:21 Will Republicans finally do something about lockdown if Biden becomes President or will they just have show hearings?
— 01:36:41 Richard Procter, BathroomEconomics.com, joins. Will Trump use a Constitutional definition of Electoral College to win? And, now just a Dark Winter but a new Dark Ages if the bankers use COVID to confiscate wealth in the Great Reset
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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