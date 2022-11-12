Create New Account
Uncensored: No Amnesty! Naming and Shaming the People That Support Killing Children
High Hopes
Published 17 days ago |
Maria Zeee Uncensored


Nov 11, 2022


As the world toys with the idea of a Pandemic Amnesty, we cannot forget that there are murderers in our midst. Many have woken up through the child vaccine schedule, so today Maria Zeee takes us through the names of those who are in support of the injections that are killing children, and their conflict of interest with big pharma, along with their big pay checks!


Keywords
big pharmacurrent eventschildrenkidsvaccinepandemicmurderersshamingamnestyuncensoredjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidnamingvaccine schedulemaria zeee

