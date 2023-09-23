What to do at home with children while on vacation?

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
- Creative photography on your phone is fun for everyone at home!
- Filming game videos to entertain relatives online!
- Creating episodes of your own show on the YouTube channel!
To do this you need:
1- PHONE with camera
2- A couple of online consultation lessons via Skype on shooting on a phone from SmartREC
Algorithm of actions:
1- Now you are discussing with your family what show, video or series of photos you want to make and blow up the network with them!
2- Write to us in group messages.
3- We discuss the idea together. And we advise you on:
- Correct shooting process
- Building a composition in a photo
- Storyboard on video
- Lighting
- Settings of the program and shooting parameters for your scene
- Tips and instructions for photo processing and video editing
As a result, you end up with a VERY COOL FAMILY photo or video PROJECT!
Spend time with your family in a creative, rewarding, and fully inclusive way! This will strengthen the relationship and make it warmer.
Get advice from our video studio CMCproduction and SmartREC.
Who likes the idea and who has already filmed what with their family on their phone? Share in the comments!
Professional video production CMCproduction and SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - a territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Collaboration, video shooting, creatives
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
Author's video content.
In collaboration with video studios CMCproduction & SmartREC
