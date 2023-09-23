Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What to do at home with children while on vacation?
channel image
shipshard
12 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
25 views
Published 14 hours ago

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

Publication https://dzen.ru/a/ZQHgEFzfU3URK7lB on a blog on Zen https://dzen.ru/shipshard 

- Creative photography on your phone is fun for everyone at home!

- Filming game videos to entertain relatives online!

- Creating episodes of your own show on the YouTube channel!


To do this you need:

1- PHONE with camera

2- A couple of online consultation lessons via Skype on shooting on a phone from SmartREC


Algorithm of actions:

1- Now you are discussing with your family what show, video or series of photos you want to make and blow up the network with them!


2- Write to us in group messages.


3- We discuss the idea together. And we advise you on:

- Correct shooting process

- Building a composition in a photo

- Storyboard on video

- Lighting

- Settings of the program and shooting parameters for your scene

- Tips and instructions for photo processing and video editing


As a result, you end up with a VERY COOL FAMILY photo or video PROJECT!


Spend time with your family in a creative, rewarding, and fully inclusive way! This will strengthen the relationship and make it warmer.


Get advice from our video studio CMCproduction and SmartREC.


Who likes the idea and who has already filmed what with their family on their phone? Share in the comments!

https://vk.com/video-191838201_456239021 


Professional video production CMCproduction and SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - a territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Collaboration, video shooting, creatives

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 


Author's video content.

In collaboration with video studios CMCproduction & SmartREC

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/ 

https://dzen.ru/shipshard 

Keywords
videoentertainmentideashobbiesphoto

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket