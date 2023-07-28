Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Watch on BrighteonBuy this Video

Safety Wars Presents Lead Health and Safety Training
channel image
Safety Wars
2 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

This video is meant to supplement your work training for OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) requirements.  It can be used to supplement any training class including Outreach 10 and 30 Hour Training, Weekly Safety Meeting, as well as any of your other needs.  The topics included in this video are:

*The hazards of lead
*Methods of removal
*Personal protective equipment
*Disposal issues
*Containment


We also do this training in person and we can be contacted at [email protected] or you can call us at 845-269-5772.

We have a regular video broadcast on this platform (Safety Wars) and are available as Safety Wars on your favorite podcast platform.


#osha #lead #29cfr1926.62 #29cfr1910.1025 #leadabatement

Keywords
oshasafety warsjcp technical servicessafety fmlead health and safety

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket