Safety Wars Presents Lead Health and Safety Training

This video is meant to supplement your work training for OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) requirements. It can be used to supplement any training class including Outreach 10 and 30 Hour Training, Weekly Safety Meeting, as well as any of your other needs. The topics included in this video are:
We also do this training in person and we can be contacted at [email protected] or you can call us at 845-269-5772.
We have a regular video broadcast on this platform (Safety Wars) and are available as Safety Wars on your favorite podcast platform.
#osha #lead #29cfr1926.62 #29cfr1910.1025 #leadabatement
