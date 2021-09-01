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New Moon New Beginning and the Progressed Chart of the US Constitution
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Today we discuss the new moon on September 6, 201 and a subscriber request to look at the progressed chart of the US Constitution. We discuss current events and how they are reflected in the New Moon and the Progressed chart.
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Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Youtube, Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Rumble, Twitter, GAB, Theta.Tv and Twich
#astrology #horoscope #usmilitary
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