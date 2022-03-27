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Guided meditation 8th Sense Heart Opening | Is this ascension at last ? | Real embodiment connection
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3 views • March 27, 2022
#meditation #ascension #8thsense
This is my explaining an experience of what happened to me this week and a meditation to try to show you how it felt. heart connection, embodied awakening, enlightenment beginning, higher level of reality.
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
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Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
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For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
This is my explaining an experience of what happened to me this week and a meditation to try to show you how it felt. heart connection, embodied awakening, enlightenment beginning, higher level of reality.
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
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