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BEST YOU GUYS CUT OFF YOUR CABLE TV & CANCEL ALL SUBSCRIPTIONS
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120 views • November 27, 2021
BEST YOU GUYS CUT OFF YOUR CABLE TV & CANCEL ALL SUBSCRIPTIONS ASAP️ ONE OF THE MAIN REASONS WE ARE IN THIS HOT MESS RIGHT NOW️️
Entertainment is used as a tool for the satanic global elite for many things one of them being 'predcitive programming'. And in one way or another they have 'predicted' the 911 inside job, transhumanism and the plandemic, amongst many other things.
This short video focuses on a few modern day films and tv shows that eerily parallel COVID-1984.
Entertainment is used as a tool for the satanic global elite for many things one of them being 'predcitive programming'. And in one way or another they have 'predicted' the 911 inside job, transhumanism and the plandemic, amongst many other things.
This short video focuses on a few modern day films and tv shows that eerily parallel COVID-1984.
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