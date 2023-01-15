Raining Red Pills Podcast 001 - Grand Opening! [ Upgraded Audio ]

Kick back, chill out and prepare to OD on red pills!
00:42: The oh shit moment of acceptance, 21/2030, great reset
04:00: Zombie detector, red pilling normies
08:18: Who runs the world
11:50: Let's talk about genocide
21:00: 45, big dogs & big balls
21:35: Self-spreading vaccines, avian flu, shedding, vaccinated food, protein shakes, GMO birds
25:35: Boomers want to use their toys
27:04: Fauci killed my cat
34:07: Watching other people put the pieces together market manipulation
37:17: Prepping for Red Dawn since 2017
38:44: Advice on waking people up, and for those newly red pilled, normies & Qtards, mysteriously sources vs present reality, clap trap, communities
42:28: Armed bots, people sweepers, AI laser meat processing and organized extinction
43:32: AI LIES
44:22: The Hegelian Binary (weapon), 45's true job
46:00 Eating elephants
46:20: Goat's beard & hemmoragic fever
46:44: How I ended the monkey pox hoax
47:23: Why I didn't become a crspr programmer, hacking, programming
49:20: Is Celiacs really a disease
51:27: My shower water smells funny, flouride, liquid vs water, water & air filters, pH, nanotube stability in water, HR detergents & soaps, Watch the Water, water treatment plants, chemical origins
54:44: Literally the end of humanity.. for a while at least
55:19: There is no safe place to bug out
57:41: How do you deal with knowing about the great poisoning?
59:00: Been tortured a few times-ish
59:45: Ritalin
1:00:02: Freaking out about magnetic stuff
1:01:56: Upload series on Prime, 2045, monetizing death
1:06:47: Easter Egg!
SGM is not in it for profit.
Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@snarkyguy
Substack: https://snarkyguy.substack.com
Gab: https://gab.com/SnarkyGuy
Email: SGM spelled out @ Gmail.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.