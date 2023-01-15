Create New Account
Raining Red Pills Podcast 001 - Grand Opening! [ Upgraded Audio ]
Snarky Guy Media
Published 20 hours ago |

Kick back, chill out and prepare to OD on red pills!

00:42: The oh shit moment of acceptance, 21/2030, great reset

04:00: Zombie detector, red pilling normies

08:18: Who runs the world

11:50: Let's talk about genocide

21:00: 45, big dogs & big balls

21:35: Self-spreading vaccines, avian flu, shedding, vaccinated food, protein shakes, GMO birds

25:35: Boomers want to use their toys

27:04: Fauci killed my cat

34:07: Watching other people put the pieces together market manipulation

37:17: Prepping for Red Dawn since 2017

38:44: Advice on waking people up, and for those newly red pilled, normies & Qtards, mysteriously sources vs present reality, clap trap, communities

42:28: Armed bots, people sweepers, AI laser meat processing and organized extinction

43:32: AI LIES

44:22: The Hegelian Binary (weapon), 45's true job

46:00 Eating elephants

46:20: Goat's beard & hemmoragic fever

46:44: How I ended the monkey pox hoax

47:23: Why I didn't become a crspr programmer, hacking, programming

49:20: Is Celiacs really a disease

51:27: My shower water smells funny, flouride, liquid vs water, water & air filters, pH, nanotube stability in water, HR detergents & soaps, Watch the Water, water treatment plants, chemical origins

54:44: Literally the end of humanity.. for a while at least

55:19: There is no safe place to bug out

57:41: How do you deal with knowing about the great poisoning?

59:00: Been tortured a few times-ish

59:45: Ritalin

1:00:02: Freaking out about magnetic stuff

1:01:56: Upload series on Prime, 2045, monetizing death

1:06:47: Easter Egg!


SGM is not in it for profit.

Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@snarkyguy

Substack: https://snarkyguy.substack.com

Gab: https://gab.com/SnarkyGuy

Email: SGM spelled out @ Gmail.com

