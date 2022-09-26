Biden Met With Fed Chief. Powell to America: Brace For Economic Hardship. War Brings Financial Woes

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Fed’s Powell to America: Brace yourself for more pain ahead.
White House Exploring Risks, Benefits of Central Bank Digital Currency
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