There Is No Variant Not Novel No Pandemic - Dr David Martin With Dr Reiner Fuellmich

Dr. David Martin; Chairman of 'M-Cam International Innovation Risk Management'.

"We have analyzed the over 4,000 patents based around Sars/Corona Virus and a very comprehensive review of the financing of all of the manipulations of Corona Virus which gave rise to SARS as a sub-clade of the Beta Corona Virus family." ...



"We took the actual genetic sequences that were reportedly 'novel' and reviewed those against the patent records that were available as of the spring of 2020. And what we found, as you'll see in this report, are over 120 patented pieces of evidence to suggest that the declaration of a 'novel' corona virus was actually, entirely a fallacy. There was no 'novel' corona virus. There are countless, very subtle modifications of corona virus sequences that have been uploaded. But there was no, single, identified novel corona virus at all, as a matter of fact, we found records, in the patent records, of sequences attributed to novelty going to patents that were sought as early as 1999. So, not only was this not a 'novel' anything, it's actually not only not been novel, it's not been novel for over 2 decades." ...



"The first vaccine patents for corona virus were sought by Pfizer. The application for the first vaccine for corona virus, which was specifically for this 'S' spike protein, (so the exact same thing that we allegedly have rushed into invention), was filed on Jan 28th, 2000. 21 years ago!"