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Here the Ukrainian army again attacked civilians: when they withdrew, they exploded tanks with nitrogen. The toxic cloud covered the city. The explosion completely devastated all the surrounding buildings. The attack was directed alone and only against the civilian population, and yet it will never deserve any condemnation by any international organization.
The attacks on the civilian population of Donbass do not open news. Ask yourself why.