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Dionysus' pine "Christmas" tree, "rooted in Christ" and the pagan carols of Apollo/Horus
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28 views • January 01, 2022
Did you receive Dionysus, eh I mean Jesus, as Lord?
Too many accidents caused by "christmas" festivities this year. The devil loves accidents and causes them, sadly. This is why!
Too many accidents caused by "christmas" festivities this year. The devil loves accidents and causes them, sadly. This is why!
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