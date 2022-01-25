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Prayers do not work unless they are authorized by Jesus PERSONALLY
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In this video, we stress the importance of being a disciple or a follower of Christ because those are the only prayers Jesus will respond to (with the exception of the prayers asking Him to save a person).
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