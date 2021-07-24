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Get Your House In Order! - Urgent - Roy Potter Fmr. Military
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661 views • July 24, 2021
Recorded July 23, 2021:
Urgent Message from Fmr. US Army LTC of 28 years.
Could be nothing but why take any chances.
Pay attention.
Heed the warning.
If nothing goes south, excellent.
If things go south, you're ready.
Raise your frequency/vibration.
Light a candle and Pray. 🙏
Urgent Message from Fmr. US Army LTC of 28 years.
Could be nothing but why take any chances.
Pay attention.
Heed the warning.
If nothing goes south, excellent.
If things go south, you're ready.
Raise your frequency/vibration.
Light a candle and Pray. 🙏
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