Time Travel, UFO Crash Retrievals & Ancient Magic - Week in Review Exopolitics Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from July 1 to 6, 2023, concerning university professors studying ancient texts on magic; exoracism; sensitive JFK assassination files continue to be withheld; starmaking projects; studying Foreign Material Exploitation and UFO crash retrieval programs; orbs being flight tested at Area 51; time travel, and more.
This is the fifth in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.
For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla