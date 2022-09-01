Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - Attacks on the IAEA Group - 14:00, September 1, 2022 - Eng Full Text.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (Part 1)

On the a.m. of Sept 1, the Kiev regime attempted a major provocation to disrupt the arrival of IAEA expert working group at Zaporozhye NPP.

At 6:20 a.m., 7 fast-moving motorboats landed on the coast of Kakhovskoye reservoir, three km NE of Zaporozhye NPP, w/ 2 sabotage groups of up to 60 people in total.

The sabotage groups were detected & blocked in the drop-off area by Russian Natl Guard units guarding the territory of Zaporozhye NPP.

A unit of RU AF & helicopters of the army aviation were transfered to reinforce RU Guard troops in order to suppress an attempt to enter the NPP & destroy UKR saboteurs.

The destruction of the Ukrainian sabotage group is currently being completed.

At about 7:00 a.m., units of the Russian AF prevented another attempted landing to seize a NPP.

A few km from Zaporozhye NPP near Vodyanoye, an attempt was made to land a tactical airborne assault by AFU two self-propelled barges from Nikopol. Two self-propelled barges carrying tactical airborne assault of AFU are sunk as a result of the RU AF shelling.

As of 8:00 a.m., the Kiev regime has blocked the passage of IAEA expert mission from controlled territory to Zaporozhye NPP.

UKR artillery is shelling the territory of Zaporozhye NPP, the meeting place of IAEA mission with Russian specialists near Vasil'evka, as well as the route of their movement to Energodar. 4 shells exploded 400 metres from the 1st unit of Zaporozhye NPP.

Despite attempts by the Kiev regime to disrupt the visit of IAEA expert group to Zaporozhye NPP, the RU side confirms its readiness to receive them with full security of further OPs.

The situation around the NPP is difficult but remains under full control.

PART 2

The Kiev regime continued unsuccessful offensive attempts on Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction.

Russian A aviation, missile troops & artillery inflicted significant damage on advancing UKR units & reserves.

In the past 24 hrs alone, the enemy has lost 31 tanks, 22 infantry fighting vehicles, 18 other armoured combat vehicles, 8 pick-ups with heavy machine guns, 17 ps of special vehicle equip & over 350 men in this area.

The AF of the RU FED continue the special military operation in UKR.

As a result of shelling of units of 14th Mechanized Brigade near Russkiye Tishki, an attempted offensive by AFU in Kharkov direction has been thwarted. The enemy suffered over 50 casualties. 56 survivors of the brigade attempted to retreat in Kharkov direction.

On reaching the NW outskirts of Saltovka, soldiers of 14th AFU Brigade came under fire from positions of Kraken nationalist formation, which eliminated most of them.

RU Aerospace HP weapons strikes on a temporary deployment point of units of 93rd Mechanized Brigade near Chasov Yar in DPR have destroyed over 100 nationalists & 15 pieces of mil equpt.

Personnel of units of 72nd MECH Brigade near Artemovsk in DPR refused orders from the command, left their positions & went to the rear due to heavy losses, low weaponry & lack of fire support.

OP-tactical & army aviation, missile troops & artillery strikes continue against military facilities in UKR.

4 command posts of 14th MECH Brigade of AFU near Kutuzovka in Kharkov Region, battalion command post of 93rd Mech. Brigade near Dmitrovka in Kharkov Region, as well as 59 artillery units, 144 areas AFU manpower & military equipt concentrations have been hit.

2 AFU command posts have been destroyed by unmanned aerial vehicles near Chasov Yar & Artemovsk of DPR.

1 platoon of US M777 howitzers has been destroyed near Andreevka, Kherson.

8 missile & artillery weapons & ammo depots have also been destroyed near Dorozhnyanka, Malinovka in Zaporozhye, Kavkaz, Bereznevatoye, Zhovtnevoye, Velykoye Artakovo in Nikolaev, Novoukrainka in DPR & Kolomiitsy in Dnepropetrovsk REGs.

RU AD means have shot down 8 unmanned AV near Yakovenkovo, Volchiy Yar, Shpakovka, Kislovka, Glinskoye, Kapitolovka in Kharkov Region, Petrovka & Lyubimovka in Kherson Reg.

1 Tochka-U ballistic missile near Bezymyannoye in Kherson Reg & 48 shells of multiple launch rocket systs, including 44 of HIMARS have been intercepted near Muzykovka, Znamenka, Veseloye, Kamenka, Daryivka, Novaya Kakhovka, Berislav, Dnepryany & Tomarino.

2 US-made AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles nave been shot down by RU AD means near Antonovskyi Bridge.

In total, 280 UKR airplanes & 151 helicopters, 1,852 unmanned AV, 371 anti-aircraft missile syst, 4,663 tanks & other armored combat vehicles, 822 multi launch rocket syst, 3,363 field artillery & mortars, as well as 5,192 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the OP.