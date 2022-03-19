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WE MUST ADDRESS DIFFICULT REALITIES OR BE DESTINED TO REPEAT THE UNTHINKABLE
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11 views • March 19, 2022
Panel of experts, Dr. Scott Jensen, Ivor Cummins, and Bobby Bounds, join the program to discuss the tragedy of the last few years. We openly address some of the more difficult issues and address the urgent need for major reform.
Learn more about Dr. Scott Jensen and support his campaign for MN Governor at https://drscottjensen.com/
Learn more about Ivor Cummins at https://thefatemperor.com/
Learn more about Bobby Bounds at https://demandevidence.us/
Learn more about Dr. Scott Jensen and support his campaign for MN Governor at https://drscottjensen.com/
Learn more about Ivor Cummins at https://thefatemperor.com/
Learn more about Bobby Bounds at https://demandevidence.us/
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