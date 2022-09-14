AA-150 John Waters talks about the death of the Queen, the move toward a Great Reset, and the obfuscation of history

John Waters joins us today to talk about the death of the Queen of England and how this connects to the Great Reset. We’ll get into how the obfuscation of history and the media control of the narrative have aided in our current global crisis.





Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url





▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage





▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1





▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/





▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast





▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8





▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1





▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/





▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/





▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1





▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/





▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge





▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge





▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375





▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b



