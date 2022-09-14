Create New Account
AA-150 John Waters talks about the death of the Queen, the move toward a Great Reset, and the obfuscation of history
304 views
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published 2 months ago |

John Waters joins us today to talk about the death of the Queen of England and how this connects to the Great Reset.  We’ll get into how the obfuscation of history and the media control of the narrative have aided in our current global crisis.


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
