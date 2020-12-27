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Gratitude Motivation- Make Gratefulness a Practice. FOCUS on Paving that Road
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Gratitude Motivation, the affirmations and daily questions we ask ourselves determines how we feel at any given time. When we put our focus we on gratitude we help pave that road into our nervous system and make easier to repeat this feeling.
#gratitude #motivation #feelgood
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#gratitude #motivation #feelgood
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