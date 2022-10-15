Create New Account
Brief explanation of Agenda 21.
Roobs Flyers
Published a month ago |

Please watch this‼️
Brief explanation of Agenda 21, which was agreed and signed by 179 nations. Covid was created and released as a means to further this agenda, and the climate warming hoax is another means of forwarding the plan, so pay attention.
(Note: Agenda 2030 is part of Agenda 21)

https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel on Telegram.

Keywords
new world orderagenda 21agenda 2030

