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Brief explanation of Agenda 21, which was agreed and signed by 179 nations. Covid was created and released as a means to further this agenda, and the climate warming hoax is another means of forwarding the plan, so pay attention.
(Note: Agenda 2030 is part of Agenda 21)
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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