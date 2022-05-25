The Lockdown in Shanghai Has Turned the Country Into a Concentration Camp

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05/23/2022 A famous Taiwanese actor Li Liqun said in a short video a few days ago that he wanted to retire back to Taiwan when the lockdown ended in Shanghai. Shanghai citizen Mr. Chen believes that the city lockdown has turned the country into a concentration camp. There are still many communities in Shanghai that are locked down even if there are no positive cases.