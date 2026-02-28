War With Iran is HERE!

In Friday Night Live on the 27th of February 2026, philosopher Stefan Molyneux examines the escalating tensions in the Middle East, sharply criticizing the role American evangelicals play in pushing for war. He looks at Iran's nuclear program through a theological perspective, questioning the deeper beliefs driving these conflicts. When callers bring up personal struggles, he guides them toward self-empowerment and clear thinking, especially when dealing with manipulative or abusive situations. With his characteristic blend of humor and direct insight, he urges honest self-examination while cutting into the moral and political complexities of the day.





