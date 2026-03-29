Faith Freedoms in Quebec, Under Threat? ⚜️📖 | with JCCF Lawyer Olivier Séguin

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Is Quebec’s growing secularism movement beginning to cross a line into the suppression of religious freedom?
In this important conversation, Faytene speaks with Olivier Séguin of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms about a controversial case involving a Christian ministry, the Quebec government, and deeper concerns around freedom of conscience, worship, and public faith in Canada.
In this episode, you will hear:
• Why faith freedoms in Quebec are raising concern across Canada
• The court case involving Harvest Ministries and the Quebec City convention centre
• Whether the government had legal authority to cancel the Christian gathering
• The broader impact of Quebec’s secularism laws, including Bill 21 and proposed new restrictions
• Where the case stands now and how believers can be praying for Quebec
This is a thoughtful and timely discussion about Charter rights, freedom of religion, freedom of conscience, and the future of public faith in Canada.
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