Faith Freedoms in Quebec, Under Threat? ⚜️📖 | with JCCF Lawyer Olivier Séguin

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Is Quebec’s growing secularism movement beginning to cross a line into the suppression of religious freedom?





In this important conversation, Faytene speaks with Olivier Séguin of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms about a controversial case involving a Christian ministry, the Quebec government, and deeper concerns around freedom of conscience, worship, and public faith in Canada.





In this episode, you will hear:





• Why faith freedoms in Quebec are raising concern across Canada

• The court case involving Harvest Ministries and the Quebec City convention centre

• Whether the government had legal authority to cancel the Christian gathering

• The broader impact of Quebec’s secularism laws, including Bill 21 and proposed new restrictions

• Where the case stands now and how believers can be praying for Quebec





This is a thoughtful and timely discussion about Charter rights, freedom of religion, freedom of conscience, and the future of public faith in Canada.





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