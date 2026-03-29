BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Faith Freedoms in Quebec, Under Threat? ⚜️📖 | with JCCF Lawyer Olivier Séguin
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 10 days ago

Donate, or become a monthly partner, to help us make more shows! Visit https://www.faytene.tv/donate or call 1-866-844-0844. | Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908


Is Quebec’s growing secularism movement beginning to cross a line into the suppression of religious freedom?


In this important conversation, Faytene speaks with Olivier Séguin of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms about a controversial case involving a Christian ministry, the Quebec government, and deeper concerns around freedom of conscience, worship, and public faith in Canada.


In this episode, you will hear:


• Why faith freedoms in Quebec are raising concern across Canada

• The court case involving Harvest Ministries and the Quebec City convention centre

• Whether the government had legal authority to cancel the Christian gathering

• The broader impact of Quebec’s secularism laws, including Bill 21 and proposed new restrictions

• Where the case stands now and how believers can be praying for Quebec


This is a thoughtful and timely discussion about Charter rights, freedom of religion, freedom of conscience, and the future of public faith in Canada.


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the ""notify"" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the ""like"" or ""love"" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...


FIND US AT:

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: / @faytenetv

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/faytenetv?fl=pp&fe=sh

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf...

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#Quebec #ReligiousFreedom #FaithFreedom #Canada #JCCF #FreedomOfConscience #ChristianPerspective #CanadianPolitics #CharterRights #FayteneTV

Keywords
canadaquebecreligiousfreedomcanadianpoliticsjccffaytenetvchristianperspectivecharterrightsfaithfreedomfreedomofconscience
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Community Survival Guide: Debunking the &#8220;lone wolf&#8221; myth

The Community Survival Guide: Debunking the “lone wolf” myth

Ramon Tomey
FCC Bans New Consumer-Grade Wi-Fi Routers Manufactured Outside the U.S.

FCC Bans New Consumer-Grade Wi-Fi Routers Manufactured Outside the U.S.

Chase Codewell
Colorado Lawmakers Pass Expanded Conversion Therapy Litigation Measure Following Supreme Court Ruling

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Expanded Conversion Therapy Litigation Measure Following Supreme Court Ruling

Morgan S. Verity
Trump threatens Iran with destruction if Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Trump threatens Iran with destruction if Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Belle Carter
Diesel Prices Exceed $8 Per Gallon in San Francisco as Supply Disruptions Affect California

Diesel Prices Exceed $8 Per Gallon in San Francisco as Supply Disruptions Affect California

Sterling Ashworth
U.S.-Israeli Strikes Target Iranian University, Civilian Casualties Reported

U.S.-Israeli Strikes Target Iranian University, Civilian Casualties Reported

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy