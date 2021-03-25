Covid-Testing-Industrial-Complex: Too Big To Fail

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Over the past year the Covid testing industry has blasted into the stratosphere to become a $ 00 billion per year industry. Powerful and influential forces are making a fortune from tests that have been proven largely inaccurate and Americans are being forced to foot the bill. If you subsidize something you get more of it. Also today, Covid corruption rocks Germany's ruling party and a new WHO-funded study is raising eyebrows.