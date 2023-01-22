Forming the Formless: 10 part series preview

Forming the Formless is a brand new 10-part workshop that teaches you the foundations of the universe. This 10-part workshop series is based on Jason Shurka’s first book written - Forming the Formless. Are you ready to learn this powerful and life-changing information?

Let’s liberate ourselves from the beliefs that we have, and open our hearts and minds to the truth about the universe 🌎 ⭐️

Sign up to become a member today and get access, along with all the other mind-opening content UNIFYD TV has to offer!

https://unifyd.tv/?join=Inspire_Share_Love

