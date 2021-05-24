We Ought to Change the Stereotyped Image of Chinese in the Eyes of the West

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In the May 16, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo regretted that the Chinese were stereotyped as being overly cautious, not confident, nervous, and things like that in Westerners’ eyes. He felt that it’s important for the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblower Movement to show the world the real image of the Chinese.