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As Russia continues to make financial power moves Russia's FM says this: '"A new reality is taking shape: the unipolar world is irretrievably receding into the past and a multipolar world is being
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As Russia continues to make financial power moves Russia's FM says this:
'"A new reality is taking shape: the unipolar world is irretrievably receding into the past and a multipolar world is being born.
This is an objective process that cannot be stopped.
There won't be one single ruler in this new reality....
Nobody on Earth will be considered a second-rate player. All nations are equal and sovereign."
'"A new reality is taking shape: the unipolar world is irretrievably receding into the past and a multipolar world is being born.
This is an objective process that cannot be stopped.
There won't be one single ruler in this new reality....
Nobody on Earth will be considered a second-rate player. All nations are equal and sovereign."
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