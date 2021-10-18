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War Against Natural Immunity | Beyond the Cover
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285 views • October 18, 2021
In this episode of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit talks with Cathy Spigarelli about her article titled, “War Against Natural Immunity”, featured in The New American’s October 18 magazine edition. Her article argues that, from a medical standpoint, it makes no sense whatsoever to force those who have already gotten COVID, and now have natural immunity, to get the jab.
To order this magazine issue, visit: https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3720/
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To order this magazine issue, visit: https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3720/
To subscribe to The New American, visit: TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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