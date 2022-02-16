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Clown Planet News (16 Feb, 2022): Canadian Tyranny, Ukraine War Canclled, & VAIDS
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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50 views • February 17, 2022
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1493538181723181057

https://twitter.com/RonPaul/status/1493293742392061954

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-still-watching-very-carefully-russian-false-flag-sullivan

https://original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2022/02/15/ukraine-invasion-scheduled-for-wednesday-canceled/

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https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/deep-dive-vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-hiv-inserts-sars-cov-2-aftermath/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/hiv-aids-compared-sars-cov-2-covid-19-darpas-immune-system-focused-bioweapon-agenda/

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/how-cdc-abandoned-science

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https://edwardpentin.co.uk/top-covid-19-expert-vatican-violating-code-of-bioethics-must-end-vaccine-mandate-now/

https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/16/truckers-famous-canadians-quiet-as-mice/

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1493567672319098880

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-60354068?xtor=AL-72-%5Bpartner%5D-%5Bbbc.news.twitter%5D-%5Bheadline%5D-%5Bnews%5D-%5Bbizdev%5D-%5Bisapi%5D&;at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_custom4=8A5DEE1E-8E25-11EC-9811-1E044844363C&at_campaign=64&at_medium=custom7&at_custom2=twitter&at_custom3=%40BBCNews

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