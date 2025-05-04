BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ursula Von Der Leyen EUROPE HAS THE VALUES OF THE TALMUD
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
56 views • 1 day ago


(1) EyesIsWatchin #180 – Epstein Witness Purge, Spain’s Blackout, Lapu Lapu Horror & Sun-Dimming Psyop

https://odysee.com/@EyesIsWatchin:f/EyesIsWatchin--180:9


ursula tarmud at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ursula+tarmud&t=brave&ia=images&iax=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2F1a-1791.com%2Fvideo%2Ffww1%2F1f%2Fs8%2F6%2Fz%2FW%2Fq%2FA%2FzWqAy.ajrd.jpg


a-w-i-p.com

https://a-w-i-p.com/index.php/2025/04/13/ursula-the-talmud-and-europe


Ursula von der Leyen Hails Talmudic Values: She wants Europe to Officially Endorse Slavery, Misogyny, and Questionable Goat Laws

https://euronimus.substack.com/p/ursula-von-der-leyen-hails-talmudic


Von der Leyen: Europe Embraces Talmudic Values - Voice Media

https://www.voicemedia.global/video/von-der-leyen-europe-embraces-talmudic-values


Alexey Zhivov: Europe is about the values of the Talmud, said the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen - Pravda EN

https://news-pravda.com/world/2025/04/10/1225950.html


Perfect Society

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8?view=content


The claim that non Jews are cattle and slaves investigated & masks are lethal bacteria bucket choke napkins

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/The-claim-that-non-Jews-are-cattle-and-slaves-investigated---masks-are-lethal-bacteria-bucket-choke-napkins-2022-06-28-19-27:2


judaism.is

http://judaism.is/


~Talmud Unmasked~ Christians To Be Harmed Directly.

https://web.archive.org/web/20241208154301/http://www.talmudunmasked.com/chapter15.htm


~Talmud Unmasked~ Description of the Talmud.

https://web.archive.org/web/20241208154240/http://www.talmudunmasked.com/chapter1.htm


~Talmud Unmasked~

https://web.archive.org/web/20241208154200/http://www.talmudunmasked.com/index.htm


urula von der leyeyn at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=urula+von+der+leyeyn&t=brave&ia=images&iax=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.welt.de%2Fimg%2Fpolitik%2Fmobile187772444%2F2862505687-ci102l-w1024%2FUrsula-von-der-Leyen-2.jpg


sneuvelbereidheid at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=sneuvelbereidheid&t=brave&ia=web


Google Translate

https://translate.google.com/?sl=auto&tl=en&text=sneuvelbereidheid&op=translate

Keywords
jewishcyber attackvaluesmartial lawmust watchpower grabunit 8200climate lockdownstalpiot programursula von der leyeyeuopetelmud
