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Are we killing music with lockdowns?
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8 views • October 07, 2020
The Mirror Project, October 7, 2020
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Following the recent comments from the Chancellor regarding creative professionals retraining.
We decided to make a new video to shed light on another sector that suffering under current restrictions, and its economical and psychological impact on society.
Share this and tag your favourite artists on social media.
Maybe they will lend their voice to the cause, and raise awareness.
We need the numbers
Subscribe for more: https://www.mp-22.com
Following the recent comments from the Chancellor regarding creative professionals retraining.
We decided to make a new video to shed light on another sector that suffering under current restrictions, and its economical and psychological impact on society.
Share this and tag your favourite artists on social media.
Maybe they will lend their voice to the cause, and raise awareness.
We need the numbers
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