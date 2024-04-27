Create New Account
Nick Fuentes: Israel makes us want war.
Israel makes us want war. They orchestrate attacks to provoke us to hate Muslims.


Then they spread lies, and cry for help to get us to fight their wars. They fooled us with 9/11 and Al-Aqsa.


~ Nick Fuentes 🇺🇸


(May I add the USS liberty and JFK)


https://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1771173398460154268


