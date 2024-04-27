Nick Fuentes: Israel makes us want war.

Israel makes us want war. They orchestrate attacks to provoke us to hate Muslims.





Then they spread lies, and cry for help to get us to fight their wars. They fooled us with 9/11 and Al-Aqsa.





~ Nick Fuentes 🇺🇸





(May I add the USS liberty and JFK)





https://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1771173398460154268





Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF