UKRAINE COUNCIL MEETING GETS HEATED THEN GRENADE

UKRAINE COUNCIL MEETING GETS HEATED THEN A DEPUTY UNPINS A GRENADE.

A Ukrainian village councillor threw hand grenades at colleagues at a meeting, wounding 26 people, national police said Friday.





The incident took place Friday morning at the headquarter of the village council of Keretsky in western Ukraine.





A video posted by police on Telegram shows a man dressed in black entering the door of a council meeting during a heated discussion.





He then pulls three hand grenades from his pockets, releases the safety pins and drops them on the floor, triggering explosions as those at the meeting scream.





"As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition," the police statement said, adding that medics were trying to resuscitate the man who threw the grenades.



