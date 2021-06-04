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Fauci Funds Horrific Experiments on Aborted Babies in Pittsburgh University
Wardo Rants
Wardo Rants
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91 views • June 04, 2021
NO END TO EVIL: Fauci like Bill Gates, the Rockefeller and Rothschild Families and the list goes on: are Evil Sick and Twisted and need to be stoped at all costs.
This video just goes to show how Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, have been collaborating for years if not decades. ie: PLANNED PARENTHOOD
There should be global arrest warrants for every one of these POS Murderous Jews, along with all who have aided them.
This BitChute channel is Banned throughout the Canada, European Union, Australia and New Zealand.
For those experiencing issues viewing any videos please refer to some of my back up channels.
Brighteon .. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
Utah Gun Exchange .. https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
Bittubetv .. https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants

You can also find me on these social media sites:
facebook .. https://www.facebook.com/WardoRants/
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Minds .. https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/
Twitter .. https://twitter.com/wardo101
Mewe .. https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
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planned parenthoodgatesaborted babiesfauciniaid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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