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Update on The 666-uation in Kenya & The Mark of the Beast
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9 views • February 27, 2020
People are asking the question: Is the Huduma number the Mark of the Beast? This Update on The 666-uation in Kenya reveals the relationship between the Huduma Card in Kenya and the 666 prophecy. Most importantly, it explains how people can escape the Mark of the Beast in Kenya and elsewhere by understanding God's plan and acting on it. Don't be fooled by misinformation from the government and religious leaders. Decision time has arrived and it is now time to take a stand!
Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Huduma Mashinani- Initiative by Huduma Kenya to take public services to the grassroots by Huduma Kenya Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) GarethDavi.es - Implanting NFC Chip Into Hand by Gareth Davies Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Sunday Worship Service February 17, 2019 The Convincing Proof Of Saving Faith - DLBC HQ, Lagos by Matthew Akanmu Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis by Jan HubÌk Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Huduma Mashinani- Initiative by Huduma Kenya to take public services to the grassroots by Huduma Kenya Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) GarethDavi.es - Implanting NFC Chip Into Hand by Gareth Davies Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Sunday Worship Service February 17, 2019 The Convincing Proof Of Saving Faith - DLBC HQ, Lagos by Matthew Akanmu Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis by Jan HubÌk Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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