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AZ AUDIT DROPS MASSIVE BOMBSHELL, CHAIRWOMAN ARRESTED, ARIZONA SENATOR CALLS FOR NEW ELECTION
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832 views • July 16, 2021
AZ AUDIT DROPS MASSIVE BOMBSHELL, CHAIRWOMAN ARRESTED, ARIZONA SENATOR CALLS FOR NEW ELECTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/voTaLFDnS_Y/
Senator Wendy Rogers, an Arizona Republican, is calling for officials to DECERTIFY the election. The Arizona Senate Hearing drops a MASSIVE BOMBSHELL while presenting testimony from the Arizona Audit. A SHOCKING POLL reveals that 37% of Americans want to secede from the Union and support secession. Meanwhile, Black Caucus Chairwoman, Joyce Beatty gets ARRESTED after storming the Senate with protestors demanding Republicans pass The For the People Act, also known as the HR1 Bill. Oh the hypocrisy. #Arizona #MaricopaCounty #HR1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/voTaLFDnS_Y/
Senator Wendy Rogers, an Arizona Republican, is calling for officials to DECERTIFY the election. The Arizona Senate Hearing drops a MASSIVE BOMBSHELL while presenting testimony from the Arizona Audit. A SHOCKING POLL reveals that 37% of Americans want to secede from the Union and support secession. Meanwhile, Black Caucus Chairwoman, Joyce Beatty gets ARRESTED after storming the Senate with protestors demanding Republicans pass The For the People Act, also known as the HR1 Bill. Oh the hypocrisy. #Arizona #MaricopaCounty #HR1
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