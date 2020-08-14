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Matthew 25:31-46 - Judgment of the Sheep and the Goats - Zane Hodges and Bob Wilkin
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5 views • August 14, 2020
Zane Hodges
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Nzrx-jtVooqyDEmfQ_srQ
Matthew 25:31-46
Judgment of the Sheep and the Goats
Zane Hodges and Bob Wilkin discuss the passage on the Sheep and the Goats, the Tribulation, the Millennial Kingdom and the Eternal State.
Other passages discussed include:
1 Corinthians 15:50
Matthew 16:27
Matthew 19:14
Revelation 20:7-8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Nzrx-jtVooqyDEmfQ_srQ
Matthew 25:31-46
Judgment of the Sheep and the Goats
Zane Hodges and Bob Wilkin discuss the passage on the Sheep and the Goats, the Tribulation, the Millennial Kingdom and the Eternal State.
Other passages discussed include:
1 Corinthians 15:50
Matthew 16:27
Matthew 19:14
Revelation 20:7-8
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