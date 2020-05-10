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人口削減計画は本当★ロックフェラーが予告していた2020年
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29 views • May 10, 2020
Originally from https://youtu.be/Ts0zziEUlS8
優生学についての動画（英語）
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wuMk...
ヴァイス教授のロックフェラー財団とナチについてのレポート（ドイツ語）
https://www.mpiwg-berlin.mpg.de/KWG/E...
ガルトン学会のアーカイブ（英語）
http://eugenicsarchive.ca/discover/tr...
「技術の未来と国際社会の発展のシナリオ」2010年に予言されていた今（英語）
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7...
ペルーでのＵＮＦＰＡのスキャンダル記事（英語）
https://www.pop.org/peru-unfpa-suppor...
旧優生保護法スキャンダル（全て日本語）
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZ04Z...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzwOq...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2W2x...
https://www.nishinippon.co.jp/wordbox...
ベルリンでのデモの様子（言語が分からなくても分かります）
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXiLe...
生きてるって素晴らしい！
これからポジティブな革命が始まるんだな、これが。私をサポートしてもいいよという方
ビットコイン 37srtoyYLH41r8PvREMsScbz5ixXpDxWez
優生学についての動画（英語）
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wuMk...
ヴァイス教授のロックフェラー財団とナチについてのレポート（ドイツ語）
https://www.mpiwg-berlin.mpg.de/KWG/E...
ガルトン学会のアーカイブ（英語）
http://eugenicsarchive.ca/discover/tr...
「技術の未来と国際社会の発展のシナリオ」2010年に予言されていた今（英語）
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7...
ペルーでのＵＮＦＰＡのスキャンダル記事（英語）
https://www.pop.org/peru-unfpa-suppor...
旧優生保護法スキャンダル（全て日本語）
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZ04Z...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzwOq...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2W2x...
https://www.nishinippon.co.jp/wordbox...
ベルリンでのデモの様子（言語が分からなくても分かります）
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXiLe...
生きてるって素晴らしい！
これからポジティブな革命が始まるんだな、これが。私をサポートしてもいいよという方
ビットコイン 37srtoyYLH41r8PvREMsScbz5ixXpDxWez
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