Yuval Noah Harari | "All This Story About Jesus Rising from the Dead & Being the Son of God, This is Fake News. We Don't Need to Wait for Jesus Christ to Come Back to Earth to Overcome Death. God Is Dead It Just Takes Awhile to Get Rid of the Body." Daniel 11:36-37

Knowledge Bomb #1 - Revelation 9:7 - Why does the Bible refer to locusts?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%209%3A7&version=KJV

Why is the U.S. Navy’s swarm drone technology called LOCUST (The Low-Cost Unmanned aerial vehicle Swarming Technology (LOCUST)?

https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/a21008/navy-locust-launcher-test-2016/

Knowledge Bomb #2 - Revelation 9:11 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred? (See Revelation 2:13)

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A11&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #3 - Revelation 2:13 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+2%3A13&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #4 - Revelation 9:16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a 200 million soldier army?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A16-18&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #5 - Revelation 16:12 - Why does the Bible refer to the Euphrates River drying up?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+16%3A12&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #6 - Revelation 13: 16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to technology that makes it mechanically impossible to buy or sell without taking the Mark of the Beast?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A+16-18+&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #7 - Revelation 17: 13 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a time where the people will all be of one mind?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A+13&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #8 - Revelation 17:12 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to 10 kings?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A12&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #9 - Revelation 6:6 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to hyper inflation?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A6&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #10 - Revelation 6:2 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a crown (The word CORONA means crown in latin) that was given unto him and he went forth conquering?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A2&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #11 - 1st Timothy Chapter 4:1-4 - Why does the Bible refer to a time where people will depart from the faith and abstain from eating meat?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Timothy%204%3A1-4&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #12 - 2nd Thessalonians 2:1-4 - Why does 2nd Thessalonians discuss the man of sin being revealed, a great falling away

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202%3A1-4&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #13 - Daniel 7:25 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a time where a person will wear out the saints, and shall think to change the times and the laws?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+7%3A25&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #14 - Daniel Chapter 11:37 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a person that will reject the God of his fathers, who will not be interested in women and who shall attempt to magnify himself above all?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%2011%3A37-38&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #15 - Daniel Chapter 11:38-40 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a person that will praise a strange god?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+11%3A38-40+&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #16 - 2nd Thessalonians 2:5-10 - Why does the Bible refer to a person who is coming after the working of Satan with all powers, signs and lying wonders?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202%3A5-10&version=KJV