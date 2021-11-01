DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN - GRAPHENE-OXIDE IN 'VACCINES' AND DEPOPULATION AGENDAS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
8050 subscribers
FABULOUS destruction of the CV19 virus construct in specific and the viral infection medical paradigm in general by Dr. Andrew Kaufman. He covers specifics of how the world was propagandized to believe in the pandemic and that people were being killed by a deadly virus - a virus that never actually existed. Kaufman is interviewed by Canadian journalist, Laura Lynn.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-andrew-kaufman-graphene-oxide-in-quot-vaccines-quot-and-depopulation-agendas_T1HDW9w4JPZCNDJ.html
“In the real world there is no SARS-CoV-2 virus AT ALL. There is only the belief and propaganda narrative that it exists and there is this computer-generated genetic information that programs in the toxic spike protein — and that is a real thing, but it doesn’t come from nature, it comes from a laboratory.” — Andrew Kaufman.