Geopolitics of Energy Routes and Maritime Chokepoints, an interview with Michael Yon

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The world’s economy depends on narrow maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca. If even one major chokepoint closes, fuel prices, shipping costs, and food availability could spiral worldwide. Analysts warn these routes are no longer just trade lanes — they’re pressure points in a global power struggle.
#Geopolitics #OilCrisis #Shipping #GlobalTrade #EnergyWar #SupplyChain #WorldNews
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