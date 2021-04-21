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Chris Sky, RC The Rapper and Kevin J. Johnston Doing The LATE NIGHT Thing!
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121 views • April 21, 2021
The team for RC The Rapper put together a great party for everyone who is part of the Kevin J. Johnston Mayor team! Chris Sky popped by and became a part of the music video for JUST SAY NO! What a great night and what a town!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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